Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2024

Sporting CP visit the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Friday to face Gil Vicente in the Liga Portugal, as the side aim to extend their winning run to six league games.

With 71 points from 27 matches, the Lions are currently at the top of the Liga Portugal table, four clear of Benfica. Winning this game would put them seven points clear.

Ruben Amorim's side are fresh off a pulsating win over Benfica on Sunday. Geny Catamo scored the winner in the 91st minute after his opening-minute goal was canceled out by Alexander Bah in the closing stages of the first half.

Sporting CP are now just 15 points away from winning the title again. Gil Vicente could throw a stumbling block on their title charge, but the Barcelos outfit are struggling right now.

With three consecutive defeats from their last three games, and only seven wins in the bag all season, the Roosters are down in 14th position on the league table with just 28 points from as many games. As things stand, Gil Vicente are just two points clear of the relegation zone right now and another loss this weekend could push them into the red zone.

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 previous clashes between the sides, with Sporting CP winning 31 times over Gil Vicente and losing on seven occasions.

Gil Vicente last beat Sporting CP in December 2019, securing a 3-1 victory at home; since then, Sporting CP have gone nine games unbeaten against the side.

Sporting CP are currently four games unbeaten in all competitions, whereas they have gone 14 games unbeaten in the league.

Gil Vicente have lost their last three Liga Portugal matches, the worst losing run in the competition right now alongside Vizela and Chaves.

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting CP are on a great run of form at the moment, leading the title charge and winning their last five league games in a row.

Gil Vicente are struggling for form, and could see their battle for survival worsen following yet another loss.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No