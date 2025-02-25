Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2025

Gil Vicente will host Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 Taca de Portugal campaign. The home side have endured a poor run of form in the Primeira Liga in recent weeks and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere on Thursday.

Ad

They picked up 2-0 wins over Belenenses and Vila Real in the first two rounds of the Taca de Portugal last year. They then locked horns with Moreirense in the last 16 of the competition back in January and won 1-0, with Felix Correia scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the second half.

Sporting have also failed to impress in recent games and will hope a change of scenery this week can spur a change of fortune for the rest of their campaign. They faced Santa Clara last time out in the domestic cup and picked up a 2-1 win, with star striker Viktor Gyokeres scoring the game-winner in extra time.

Ad

Trending

The visitors faced Uniao Leiria at this stage of the Taca de Portugal last season, picking up a 3-0 win, and will be targeting victory here as well.

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Gil Vicente and Sporting. The hosts have won just seven of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 33 times.

There have been nine draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The Lions are undefeated in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Sporting are 17-time winners of the Taca de Portugal and have finished runners-up on another 13 occasions. Gil Vicente's best-ever finish in the competition, meanwhile, came back in the 2015-16 campaign when they made it to the semifinals.

Ad

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Prediction

Galos are on a five-game losing streak, prompting the dismissal of head coach Bruno Pinheiro. They have won just two of their last six home matches and will have their work cut out this week.

Sporting are on a run of three consecutive draws and are winless in their last five matches. They have, however, had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top here.

Ad

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 11 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback