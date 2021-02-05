Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

It will be a battle of top against bottom when Gil Vicente and Sporting Lisbon trade tackles at the Municipal de Barcelos on Tuesday.

Both sides come into this game in contrasting form, with the hosts having lost their last four games in all competitions.

Sporting Lisbon, by contrast are on a four-game winning run in all competitions that has seen them win the League Cup, as well as soar to the summit of the Primeira Liga table.

The visitors recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over Benfica in their most recent clash, with a late goal from Matheus Luiz helping them to dispatch their city rivals.

That win took the capital side three points clear of Porto at the summit of the table after 16 games, while Gil Vicente currently occupy last place on the standings.

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides, and Sporting Lisbon have an overwhelming edge against Gil Vicente.

Los Verde e brancos have 11 wins and one draw to their name, with 33 goals scored and just 13 conceded.

Their most recent clash came on 28 October 2020, when three goals in the final seven minutes gave Sporting Lisbon a 3-0 home win.

Gil Vicente form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Gil Vicente

The hosts have two players currently sidelined by injury. Diogo Silva and Miullen will both sit out the visit of Sporting Lisbon.

There are no suspension worries for manager Ricardo Soares.

Injuries: Diogo Silva, Miullen

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has a fully-fit squad to choose from, as there are no suspension or injury concerns affecting his team.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (3-4-3): Denis (GK); Ruben Fernandes, Rodrigao, Henrique Gomes; Talocha, Claude Goncalves, Lucas Mineiro, Joel Vieira Pereira; Yves Baraye, Samuel Lino, Lourency Rodrigues

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Pedro Goncalves; Tiago Tomas

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are the only unbeaten side in the Primeira Liga this season and it is hard to see beyond a win for the visitors.

The capital side are on their way to winning a first league title in over two decades and the bottom-placed team in the league will not present an obstacle.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 0-2 Sporting Lisbon