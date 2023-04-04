Gil Vicente vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5, 2023 

Gil Vicente host Sporting at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Wednesday (April 5) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts have had their struggles this season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings, but remain on course to avoid the drop. Gil Vicente lost 1-0 to Estoril Praia in their last outing, falling behind in the opening minute and failing to find their way back.

Sporting, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form and are well in the race for UEFA Champions League football. They registered a dominant 3-0 win over Santa Clara in their last game, with Paulinho, Francisco Trincao and Marcus Edwards getting on the scoresheet. The Lions are fourth in the standings with 53 points from 25 games.

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 20 meetings , the hosts have won just twice, while the visitors have won 16 times.

The visitors have won their last seven games in the fixture.

Gil Vicente are without a clean sheet in 14 games in the fixture.

Only four of the Gilistas' 12 league defeats this season have come at home.

Sporting have scored 52 league goals this season. Only the top three teams have scored more.

Only six of the Lions' 17 league wins this season have come on the road.

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Prediction

Gil Vicente are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in five games. They have, however, picked up four wins and two draws in their last six home games.

Sporting, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last nine across competitions. They have won their last six away games and should extend that streak.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-3 Sporting

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last six games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes