Gil Vicente vs Sporting prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Gil Vicente lock horns with reigning champions Sporting at the Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league outings and have recorded two wins on the trot. They recorded a 1-0 win over Pacos Ferreira last week thanks to a 95th-minute winner by Antoine Léautey. They are currently eighth in the standings with 20 points.

Sporting have 38 points in the league at the moment and occupy second position in the league standings, only behind on goal difference to leaders Porto. They are unbeaten in the league so far and head to northern Portugal with a nine-game winning streak in the competition.

They made quick work of Penafil in Taca da Liga action on Wednesday, recording a 1-0 win and booking their place in the next round.

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Head-to-Head

The two clubs have gone head-to-head 41 times across all competitions. As one would expect, Leões have the better record in this fixture with 27 wins. The hosts have just seven wins to their name while seven games have ended in draws.

Gil Vicente's last win over the Lisbon giants came at Saturday's venue in the 2019-20 campaign. Sporting are on a four-game winning streak against the Gilistas.

The two sides last met at Saturday's venue in February in a league fixture. Sebastian Coates' eight-minute brace ensured a comeback win for the visitors in that game.

Gil Vicente form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Sporting form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Team News

Gil Vicente

Joao Afonso is yet to make an appearance this season and remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Injuries: Joao Afonso

Suspension: None

Sporting

João Palhinha took part in training ahead of the game and faces a late fitness test. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:

Rúben Vinagre - Ankle injury

Zouhair Feddal - Muscle injury

Pedro Porro - Muscle injury

Jovane Cabral - Knee injury

Ricardo Esgaio - COVID-19

Paulinho - COVID-19

Tiago Tomás - COVID-19

Injured: Jovane Cabral, Ruben Vinagre, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro

Doubtful: Joao Palhinha

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Ricardo Esgaio, Paulinho, Tiago Tomás

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Predicted XI

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ziga Frelih; Talocha, Ruben Fernandes, Lucas Ferrugem, Ze Carlos; Pedrinho, Carvalho, Kanya Fujimoto; Samuel Lino, Fran Navarro, Bilel Aoucheria

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan; Luis Neto, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Reis; Nuno Santos, Daniel Braganca, Manuel Ugarte, Matheus Nunes; Pedro Goncalves, Bruno Tabata, Pablo Sarabia

Gil Vicente vs Sporting Prediction

Gil Vicente have two wins at home from five outings while Sporting are unbeaten in their travels this season. Injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak might have weakened Sporting's squad, but they have the best defensive record in the league and should be able to edge past Gil Vicente.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 0-1 Sporting

