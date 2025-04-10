Gil Vicente vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2025

Round 29 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga gets underway as Gil Vicente play host to Vitoria Guimaraes on Friday. Luis Freire’s men have lost their last three visits to the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor three-year run.

Gil Vicente failed to pull clear of the Primeira Liga danger zone when they suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Moreirense last Sunday. This followed a 3-1 victory over Boavista at the Estadio do Bessa on April 1, a result which saw their eight-game winless run in all competitions come to an end.

With 26 points from 28 matches, Gil Vicente are currently 14th in the league standings, level on points with 15th-placed Estrela Amadora and three points above the relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Vitoria Guimataes kept their slim hopes of securing European football alive last weekend when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Santa Clara at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Freire’s men have gone unbeaten in nine consecutive league games, picking up five wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Estoril Praia on January 26.

Vitoria Guimaraes have picked up 45 points from their 28 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit sixth in the league standings, 11 points off the Conference League qualifying spot.

Gil Vicente vs Vitoria Guimaraes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, Vitoria Guimaraes boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Gil Vicente have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Vitoria Guimaraes have lost their last three away games against Gil Vicente, conceding six goals and scoring three since a 2-1 win in November 2020.

Gil Vicente have lost their last six home games across all competitions, stretching back to a 3-1 victory over Porto on January 19.

Gil Vicente vs Vitoria Guimaraes Prediction

With just 18 points left to play for, Vitoria Guimaraes must avoid any further slip-ups as they make a late push for European qualification.

Gil Vicente have struggled to impose themselves on home turf in recent weeks and we fancy Guimaraes to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Gil Vicente 1-2 Vitoria Guimaraes

Gil Vicente vs Vitoria Guimaraes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vitoria Guimaraes to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: First to score - Vitoria Guimaraes (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Gil Vicente)

