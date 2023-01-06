Gillingham vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Gillingham will host Leicester City at the Priestfield Stadium on Saturday (January 7) in the third round of the FA Cup.

The hosts have endured a poor league campaign, struggling to adapt to life in League Two and finding themselves in the drop zone. Gillingham lost 1-0 to second-placed Stevenage in their last game and could have no complaints after failing to create any noteworthy chances.

The Gills have, however, played well in the FA Cup this season. They played out 1-1 draws against Fylde and Dagenham & Redbridge in the first two rounds before winning both replays at home.

Leicester, meanwhile, have endured an underwhelming campaign and find themselves just outside the drop zone after a poor return to competitive action following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The Foxes lost 1-0 to Fulham in their last game, falling behind inside 20 minutes and failing to find their way back into the game despite lengthy spells of dominance.

Gillingham vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Gillingham and Leicester, who lead 4-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions, while Leicester ave failed to keep one in their last seven.

Three of Leicester's five league wins this season have come away from home.

Gillingham are the lowest-scoring side in the top five tiers of English football, scoring just seven league goals this season.

The Foxes have scored 26 league goals this season, the most by any team in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The Gills have picked up just ten points at home this season. Only Rochdale (7) have picked up fewer.

Gillingham vs Leicester City Prediction

Gillingham are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last nine games across competitions. They have won just two of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Leicester, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the bounce, scoring just once. They have, however, won four of their last five away games and should prevail over the Gills and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Gillingham 0-3 Leicester City

Gillingham vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the Foxes' last 11 games.)

