Gillingham vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th, 2024

Gillingham and Sheffield United lock horns in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (January 6).

Gillingham - who are tenth in League 2 - commenced their campaign in the first round, beating Hereford 2-0 before overcoming Charlton Athletic by the same scoreline in the next round. Stephen Clemence's side, though, lost in the second round of the EFL Cup (3-2 to Luton Town).

Meanwhile, Sheffield - who are languishing at the bottom of the Premier League - are playing their first FA Cup game of the season. Chris Wilder's side were eliminated in the opening round of the EFL Cup on penalties by Lincoln City.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers for the Gillingham-Sheffield game, along with the prediction and betting tips:

Gillingham vs Sheffield United head-to-head

In 28 overall meetings, both Gillingham and Sheffield have won 10 times apiece.

This is their first meeting in the FA Cup, or for that matter any cup competition, and first clash since a 2-2 League 1 draw at Sheffield in January 2017.

Gillingham have won two of their last five meetings with Sheffield, losing once.

The Blades haven't beaten Gillingham in seven games since a 2-1 League 1 win at home in November 2013.

Gillingham have won three of their last five games, losing two. Meanwhile, Sheffield are winless away from home this season, losing eight of their 10 outings.

Form guide (across competitions, most recent result first): Gillingham: W-W-L-D-L; Sheffield:L-L-D-L-W

Gillingham vs Sheffield United prediction

Both sides have generally struggled this season, but Gillingham have fared slightly better than the Blades, who have won just twice all season, both in the league.

The Gills are in decent form at home but lost their last clash with Sheffield at the Priestfield Stadium, going down 2-1 in a League 1 clash in September 2016. Sheffield, meanwhile, has struggled on the road, where they are without a win.

Although they won on their last visit to Gillingham, expect the hosts to turn the tide in a narrow win.

Pick: Gillingham 2-0 Sheffield

Gillingham vs Sheffield United betting tips

Tip 1: Gillingham to win

Tip 2: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four meetings have produced at least three goals.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No