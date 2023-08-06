Gillingham vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Gillingham host Southampton at the Priestfield Stadium on Tuesday (August 8) in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The hosts returned to competitive action this weekend, beating Stockport County 1-0 in the opening game week of the League Two campaign at Edgeley Park on Saturday. Robbie McKenzie came off the bench to score a late winner, his first goal since December.

Southampton, meanwhile, suffered relegation from the English top flight last season but marked their return to the Championship in impressive fashion. They beat newly promoted Sheffield Wednesday 2-1. Adam Armstrong netted an early opener before Che Adams came off the bench to net the winner.

New manager Russell Martin commended his side's performance in their league opener on Friday and will look for another strong performance this week.

Gillingham vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 competitive meetings betwee the two sides, with Gillingham winning nine and losing 13.

The two sides last faced off in a League One clash in 2010, which the Gills won 2-1.

Southampton have lost one of their last five games in the fixture.

Gillingham are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The Saints are without a clean sheet in 18 games across competitions since a goalless draw with Manchester United in March.

Eleven of Gillingham's 14 league wins last season came at home.

Gillingham vs Southampton Prediction

Gillingham are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing four of their five games. They have lost one of their last seven competitive home games.

Southampton, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last weekend after a difficult pre-season and will look to build on that. They are the stronger side and should win.

Prediction: Gillingham 0-3 Southampton

Gillingham vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of Gillingham's last ten games.)