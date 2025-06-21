Gimcheon Sangmu vs FC Anyang Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Gimcheon Sangmu and FC Anyang bring round 20 of the South Korean K League 1 to an end when they lock horns at the Gimcheon Sports Complex on Sunday. Jeong-yong Jung’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having suffered a 3-1 defeat when the two sides met in March.

Gimcheon Sangmu continued to struggle for consistency in the league as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Daejeon Hana Citizen in midweek.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Pohang Steelers on June 14, a result which saw their five-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

Gimcheon have picked up 29 points from their 19 K League 1 matches so far to sit third in the table, level on points with Ulsan and Pohang Steelers.

On the other hand, FC Anyang continue their surge into the top half of the table as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Suwon FC at the Suwon Sports Complex last weekend.

Ryu Byeong-Hoon’s men have now gone three consecutive games without defeat — claiming two wins and one draw — having failed to win the six games preceding this run (4L 2D).

Anyang have picked up 24 points from their 19 league matches so far to sit eighth in the standings, but could move level with sixth-placed Gwangju with a win on Sunday.

Gimcheon Sangmu vs FC Anyang Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Gimcheon Sangmu hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won seven of the 17 meetings between the two teams.

FC Anyang have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Gimcheon Sangmu are unbeaten in four of their most recent five home matches, picking up two wins and two draws since late April.

Anyang currently boast the best attacking record amongst teams in the bottom half of the table, having netted 23 times in their 19 games so far.

Gimcheon Sangmu vs FC Anyang Prediction

While Gimcheon have struggled to get going in recent weeks, Anyang have upped the ante and will be backing themselves at the Gimcheon Sports Complex.

However, we predict Jung’s men will take the positives from their stalemate against Daejeon and secure a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Gimcheon 2-1 FC Anyang

Gimcheon Sangmu vs FC Anyang Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gimcheon to win

Tip 2: First to score - Gimcheon (Anyang have conceded the opening goal in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the visitors’ last eight outings)

