Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2025

Gimcheon Sangmu will welcome league leaders Jeonbuk Motors to the Gimcheon Sports Complex in K League 1 on Friday. Gimcheon are third in the league table with 32 points, 10 fewer than the visitors.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games, playing two draws. After a goalless draw against second-placed Daejeon Hana in midweek, they bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Anyang on Sunday. Lee Seung-won scored the only goal of the match in the 84th minute.

The league leaders are unbeaten across all competitions since March. They saw their winning streak end after four games last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Seoul. Song Min-kyu scored the equalizer for Jeonbuk in injury time of the first half after Ryu Jae-moon put Seoul ahead in that game.

Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 57 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 35 wins. Sangmu have eight wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the campaign opener in February, and Jeonbuk registered a 2-1 home win.

The visitors boast the best attacking record in the K League 1, having scored 34 goals. Sangmu have the second-best defensive record, conceding 18 goals, three more than the visitors.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three league games.

The league leaders have kept clean sheets in their last five K League 1 away games.

Sangmu have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games in this fixture while recording two wins.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

The military team are unbeaten in their last four league outings, keeping three consecutive clean sheets, and will look to continue that form. Six of their last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals. They have suffered just one loss in their last five games in this fixture.

Jeonbuk are on a 16-game unbeaten streak in the K League 1 and will look to keep that run intact. They are unbeaten in their last eight away games, recording seven wins while also keeping seven clean sheets.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Sangmu's home record in this fixture, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Gimcheon Sangmu 1-1 Jeonbuk Motors

Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

