Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors prediction, preview, team news and more| K League 1 2022

Jeonbuk will pay a visit to mid-table Gimcheon Sangmu on Saturday as they look to close the gap at the top with Ulsan.

Jeonbuk will come into the fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Daegu that has seen them concede an eight-point gap at the top of the league.

The hosts are struggling in mid-table following an inconsistent start to the season and will come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against the Pohang Steelers.

Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other on 45 occasions in the past, with the visitors having a stranglehold on the fixture. Jeonbuk have won this fixture an astonishing 28 times with just seven going the way of the visitors.

The last time they met each other, Gimcheon was on the receiving end of a 4-0 thumping in front of their home fans.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Gimcheon form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors Team News

Gimcheon Sangmu

Defender Lee-Won Ji will miss the clash owing to a knee injury he picked up last month.

Injured: Lee-Won Ji

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Jeonbuk Motors

Siu Li-Kung will be out of action this weekend as he is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in April.

Injured: Siu Li-Kung

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors Predicted XI

Gimcheon Sangmu (4-3-3): Jeong-Hoon Kim (GK); Si Jun-Si, Yeon Je-Woon, Jang Sungwon; Gu-Sung Yun, Kyun Chang-Hoon, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Zeca, Jeong Chiin

Jeonbuk Motors (3-5-2): Song Bumkeun (GK); Jin-Seop Park, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Chulsoon; Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Jin-Gyu, Seung-Ho Paik, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-won; Modou Barrow, Gustavo

Gimcheon Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

This fixture overwhelmingly favors the visitors in terms of their recent form and head-to-head record against their opponents. Jeonbuk still have a lot of ground to cover to reach leaders Ulsan, and they will look at this match as an opportunity to secure another three points.

For the hosts, it will be nothing short of an upset if they manage to pick up all three points from this tie. The last time they won this fixture was back in the 2017 K1 season. Since then, they have been winless. We expect Jeonbuk Motors to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Gimcheon Sangmu 1-3 Jeonbuk Motors

