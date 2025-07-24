Gimcheon vs Jeju FC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Gimcheon Sangmu and Jeju FC will square off in a K1 League round 24 clash on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at Gimcheon Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Gwangju. They went behind to Jasir Asani's 37th-minute strike. Lee Dong-Gyeong equalized in the 73rd minute.

Jeju, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over FC Seoul. Yuri Tanque put them ahead in the 38th minute while Cho Young-Wook equalized in first-half injury time. Park Seong-Hoon put the visitors ahead just before the hour mark, but Lee Chang-Min drew the game level shortly after. Rim Chang-Woo scored the match-winner in injury time.

The win saw them climb to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 29 points from 23 games. Gimcheon are third on 36 points.

Gimcheon vs Jeju FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jeju FC have 27 wins from the last 59 head-to-head games. Sangmu were victorious 19 times while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in May 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Five of Gimcheon's last seven league games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Jeju's last seven league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Gimcheon's last six league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Jeju's last five games have been level at the break.

Gimcheon vs Jeju FC Prediction

Gimcheon's loss to Jeonbuk in their last home match ended their two-game winning run in front of their fans. Their games at home have tended to be keenly contested, with four of the last five having been decided by a one-goal margin.

Jeju are unbeaten in their last three games, winning each of the last two on the bounce. Six of their last seven away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

We back the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gimcheon 2-1 Jeju FC

Gimcheon vs Jeju FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gimcheon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

