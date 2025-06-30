Gimpo vs Bucheon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025 

Gimpo FC and Bucheon FC 1995 will square off in an all K2 League clash in the Korean Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday (July 2nd). The game will be played at Gimpo Salter Soccer Field.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Incheon in the K2 League. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Jo Seong-Jun's 37th-minute strike and were seemingly on course for all three points until Mun Ji-Hwan equalized in the seventh minute of injury time.

Bucheon, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Gyeongnam, also in the K2 League. Park Chang-Jun broke the deadlock in the 35th minute while Rodrigo Bassani doubled their lead from the spot in the 45th minute.

Ad

Trending

They will shift their attention to the Cup and booked their spot in the last eight with a 3-1 extra-time home win over Gimcheon Sangmu. Gimpo qualified with a 2-1 home win over Pohang. The winner of this tie will face either Gwangju or Ulsan in the semifinal.

Gimpo vs Bucheon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bucheon have six wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Gimpo were vitorious twice while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Bucheon claimed a 2-1 away win in the K2 League.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Gimpo's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Bucheon are unbeaten in the recent head-to-head games, winning the last four on the bounce.

Four of Gimpo's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ad

Gimpo vs Bucheon Prediction

Gimpo are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, drawing each of the last two games. Six of their last seven home games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin, so another tight encounter can be expected.

Bucheon, for their part, have won their last three games on the bounce and are in contention for promotion to the top flight.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to advance with a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Gimpo 0-1 Bucheon

Gimpo vs Bucheon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bucheon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More