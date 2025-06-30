Gimpo vs Bucheon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025 

Gimpo FC and Bucheon FC 1995 will square off in an all K2 League clash in the Korean Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday (July 2nd). The game will be played at Gimpo Salter Soccer Field.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Incheon in the K2 League. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Jo Seong-Jun's 37th-minute strike and were seemingly on course for all three points until Mun Ji-Hwan equalized in the seventh minute of injury time.
Bucheon, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Gyeongnam, also in the K2 League. Park Chang-Jun broke the deadlock in the 35th minute while Rodrigo Bassani doubled their lead from the spot in the 45th minute.
They will shift their attention to the Cup and booked their spot in the last eight with a 3-1 extra-time home win over Gimcheon Sangmu. Gimpo qualified with a 2-1 home win over Pohang. The winner of this tie will face either Gwangju or Ulsan in the semifinal.
Gimpo vs Bucheon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bucheon have six wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Gimpo were vitorious twice while three games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Bucheon claimed a 2-1 away win in the K2 League.
- Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Five of Gimpo's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals.
- Bucheon are unbeaten in the recent head-to-head games, winning the last four on the bounce.
- Four of Gimpo's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
Gimpo vs Bucheon Prediction
Gimpo are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, drawing each of the last two games. Six of their last seven home games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin, so another tight encounter can be expected.
Bucheon, for their part, have won their last three games on the bounce and are in contention for promotion to the top flight.
We are backing the visitors to advance with a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Gimpo 0-1 Bucheon
Gimpo vs Bucheon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bucheon to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals