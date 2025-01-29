Girona 1-2 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Nwaneri scores stunning curler to complete comeback win for the Gunners | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Arsenal came from behind to defeat Girona 2-1 at the Estadio Montilivi in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 29.

As a result, the Gunners qualify directly for the round of 16 having finished third with 19 points from their eight matches. Girona, on the other hand, finished 33rd out of 36 teams with just three points, and bowed out of the competition.

Both Girona and Arsenal made decent starts to the match as the visitors kept the ball for longer in the early exchanges. They arrived in the hosts' box multiple times but could not score an early goal, instead ended up falling behind after clumsy defending. A misunderstanding between Thomas Partey and Neto gave Arnaut Danjuma the opportunity to make it 1-0 after 28 minutes.

However, Arsenal levelled things up just 10 minutes later. Arnau Martinez fouled Partey and the visitors were awarded a spot-kick. Jorginho stepped up and slotted the ball in the bottom-right corner to make it 1-1. Just four minutes later, the Gunners grabbed the lead. Leandro Trossard set up young Ethan Nwaneri for a lovely curling goal reminiscent of Bukayo Saka to make it 2-1.

Despite making a sluggish start to the contest, Arsenal turned things around and led Girona 2-1 at the half-time interval.

Mikel Arteta made one change during the break as Thomas Partey made way for Jurrien Timber, with one eye on the Premier League clash against Manchester City on the weekend. Girona manager Michel, on the other hand, made all his five changes before the 68th minute as he searched for a way back into the game for his team.

With just 39% of the ball in the second half, Girona did not pose a threat to the Gunners at all. That was barring one moment, as Cristhian Stuani seemed to have levelled the game in the 78th minute. However, it was soon ruled out for offiside after a VAR review. Raheem Sterling had a late chance to make it 3-1 from the spot but saw his penalty saved.

Arsenal had to remain content with a 2-1 win as they advanced to the round of 16 in style, while Girona go home. On that note, here are the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Neto - 6/10

He made two saves between the sticks for Arsenal but was also at fault for Girona's goal as he charged off his line for no reason.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey won two duels, played one key pass and also won a penalty in an eventful first half, before being replaced at half-time.

Jakub Kiwior - 6.5/10

Kiwior put in a decent shift in defense and looked reasonably solid.

Gabriel - 7/10

Gabriel won two duels, making three clearances, one block and one interception in defense.

Riccardo Calafiori - 7.5/10

Calafiori had a great game as he won seven duels, making three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance as well.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

The Arsenal captain played well in midfield, playing three key passes and making one interception as well.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

Jorginho played one key pass, won two duels and also scored a simple goal from the penalty spot to draw his team level.

Mikel Merino - 7.5/10

Merino passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won seven duels, making four tackles and one block.

Ethan Nwaneri - 7.5/10

Nwaneri scored a great curling goal in the first half after cutting onto his preferred left foot. He also played two accurate crosses and won three duels.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Trossard had a good game as he played three key passes, including an assist for Nwaneri's goal.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling had a decent game that ended poorly with his penalty miss.

Substitutes

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

He replaced Partey and put in a solid defensive performance in the second half.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6.5/10

He replaced Calafiori and put in a decent cameo in the second period.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

He replaced Trossard and played well for Arsenal.

Declan Rice & Gabriel Martinelli - N/A

The pair played less than 10 minutes apiece and hence do not warrant a rating.

