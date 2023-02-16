Girona vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2023

Round 22 of the Spanish La Liga gets underway on Friday when Girona play host to Almeria at the Estadi Montilivi.

Both sides are currently separated by just two points in the league table and so this makes for an exciting watch.

Girona were sent crashing down to earth last Friday as they fell to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Cadiz.

This followed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Valencia on February 5 which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 24 points from 21 matches, Girona are currently 11th in the La Liga table, level on points with Sevilla and Real Valladolid.

Meanwhile, Almeria suffered a second straight defeat last Saturday as they were beaten 3-2 by Real Betis on home turf.

They have now managed just one win in seven league matches in 2023, picking up three draws and losing three since the turn of the year.

With 22 points from 21 matches, Almeria are currently 15th in the league standings, level on points with 16th-placed Cadiz.

Girona vs Almeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Almeria boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Girona have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Girona are currently on a run of three defeats in their last four matches, scoring one goal and shipping four in that time.

Almeria are one of just two sides without an away win in the La Liga this season, picking up three draws and losing seven of their 10 matches.

Girona are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine matches on home soil, claiming four wins and four draws since last October.

Girona vs Almeria Prediction

Girona and Almeria have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks and will be looking to pick up a morale boosting result. While Michel’s side have been solid on home turf, Almeria are yet to taste victory away from home this season. We predict Girona will make use of their home advantage to claim a narrow victory on Friday.

Prediction: Girona 2-1 Almeria

Girona vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Almeria’s last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have five of more bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

