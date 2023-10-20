Girona vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

The action continues in the Spanish La Liga as Girona and Almeria go head-to-head at the Estadi Montilivi on Sunday.

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the season, with Gaizka Garitano’s men currently rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Girona returned to winning ways in their last outing before the international break as they beat Cadiz 1-0 at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Prior to that, Michel’s side suffered a 3-0 loss against Real Madrid on September 30 which saw their unbeaten start to the season come to an end.

With 22 points from nine matches, Girona are currently second in the La Liga table, just two points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Almeria failed to get up and running in the new season as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao last time out.

Gaizka Garitano’s men have now failed to win their opening nine La Liga matches, losing six and picking up three draws so far.

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table, having picked up just three points from a possible 27.

Girona vs Almeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Almeria boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Girona have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have also been shared on six occasions.

Almeria are the only La Liga side yet to pick up a win this season, losing six and picking up three draws in their nine matches so far.

Michel’s men have won all but one of their four home matches this season, with September's 3-0 defeat against Real Madrid being the only exception.

Almeria have failed to win their last eight La Liga away matches, losing six and claiming two draws since April's 2-1 victory at Getafe.

Girona vs Almeria Prediction

Girona have been simply outstanding this season and currently sit in the upper echelons of the league table. Michel’s men take on a floundering Almeria side who are yet to taste victory this season and we are backing them to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Almeria

Girona vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Girona’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of the last nine meetings between the teams)