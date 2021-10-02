Girona vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Girona and Almeria will trade tackles for three points in a matchday eight fixture in the Spanish Segunda Division on Monday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Real Oviedo last Saturday.

Almeria secured a 3-1 victory over Tenerife on home turf. Largie Ramazani and Umar Sadiq put the hosts two goals up before Nikola Sipcic's goal made sure of the result.

That victory helped La Unión hold on to third spot in the table, with 15 points garnered from seven matches.

Girona are in eighth place in the table, having accrued eight points from seven games.

Girona vs Almeria Head-to-Head

Almeria have eight wins from their last 18 matches against Girona. Six previous matches ended in draws while the home side were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the semifinals of the playoffs last season. Girona progressed with a 3-0 aggregate victory but fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Rayo Vallecano in the final.

The visitors have been the more consistent side in recent weeks, with three wins from their last five matches. Girona have one win from their last six league fixtures.

Girona form guide: D-W-L-L-L

Almeria form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Girona vs Almeria Team News

Girona

David Junca has been ruled out with a thigh injury. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injury: David Junca

Suspension: None

Almeria

Aitor Bunuel is the only injury concern for the visitors with ligament issues.

Injury: Aitor Bunuel

Suspension: None

Girona vs Almeria Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Juan Carlos (GK); Jairo Izquierdo, Juanpe, Bernardo Espinosa, Arnau Martinez; Ibrahima Kebe, Pol Lozano, Aleix Garcia; Oscar Urena, Nahuel Bustos, Samuel Saiz

Almeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rubio Fernando (GK); Alejandro Plaza, Srdjan Babic, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samuel Costa, Cesar de la Hoz, Lucas Robertone; Largie Ramazani, Francisco Portillo

Girona vs Almeria Prediction

Girona have struggled to match their standards from last season and despite being away from home, Almeria will fancy their chances of getting all three points.

The visitors are more attack-oriented but their attacking threat could be curtailed by Girona, who are more compact in their play. We are backing Almeria to secure maximum points with a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Girona 0-1 Almeria

