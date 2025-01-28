Girona vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Girona take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the Estadio Motilivi on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Girona vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in third place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Gunners edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona, on the other hand, are in 31st place in the Champions League table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Trending

Girona vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have never faced Girona in an official game in the UEFA Champions League and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

Girona have played only one game against an opponent from England in the UEFA Champions League and lost their game by a 1-0 margin at the hands of Liverpool last year.

Arsenal won their previous match away from home against an opponent from Spain in the UEFA Champions League by a 2-1 margin against Sevilla in 2023 and have not won consecutive such games in the competition since 2006.

Girona have lost each of their last four matches in the UEFA Champions League and have not scored a single goal in these games.

Arsenal have conceded only two goals in the UEFA Champions League so far this season and are yet to concede from open play in the competition.

Girona vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been impressive so far this season and will look to make a statement of intent this week. Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard can be lethal on their day and will be intent on adding to their goal tallies on Wednesday.

Girona can pack a punch on their day but have flattered to deceive so far this season. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 0-2 Arsenal

Girona vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback