Girona vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Girona lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Montilivi on Saturday.

Girona vs Barcelona Preview

Girona are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants edged Real Sociedad to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Girona and have won eight out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's one victory.

Girona are winless in their four games against Barcelona in La Liga and have conceded a total of 13 goals in these matches.

Girona have lost two home games against Barcelona and Real Betis without scoring a single goal.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 29 matches against Catalan teams in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Espanyol by a 2-1 margin in 2009.

Girona were on an unbeaten run of seven matches in La Liga before they slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Villarreal last week.

Barcelona have secured 44 points after their 17 league games - in four of their last five triumphant seasons, they have managed as many points at this stage of the competition.

Girona vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on reclaiming the league title in the coming months. The likes of Pedri and Gavi have come into their own over the past year and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Girona have blown hot and cold in La Liga and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this weekend. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 0-3 Barcelona

Girona vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Ousmane Dembele to score - Yes

