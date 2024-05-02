Girona vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Xavi's Barcelona lock horns with local rivals Girona in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Saturday.

Girona vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Blaugrana eased past Valencia by a comfortable 4-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight over the past year. The Catalan outfit defeated Las Palmas by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Girona vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Girona and have won seven out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's two victories.

After a run of four defeats in five matches against Barcelona in La Liga, Girona are unbeaten in their last two such games in the competition.

Girona have lost all three of their matches against Barcelona in La Liga without scoring a single goal and have not endured such a record against any other opponent in the competition.

Girona are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in La Liga and have scored at least three goals in six of their last eight such games.

Barcelona have lost only one of their 16 matches away from home in La Liga this season - their best away record in the competition since the 2018-19 season.

Girona vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have blown hot and cold this season but have a commendable away record on the domestic front. Lamine Yamal has come of age for the Catalans this season and will look to prove his mettle yet again in this fixture.

Girona have exceeded expectations this season and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 1-3 Barcelona

Girona vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes