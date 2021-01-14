Girona vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Cadiz travel to Catalonia for the next match in Copa del Rey as they face Girona at the Estadi Montilivi, hoping to advance into the last-16 for the first time since 2018.

This is also the first time since 2006 that the Yellow Submarine are participating in the competition as a La Liga side.

Having gained promotion back to the top-flight after 14 years, the Andalusian outfit have been fairly impressive on their return, sitting ninth in the table after 18 games.

Some of the highlights of their season include a pair of improbable victories against Spain's 'big two', Real Madrid and Barcelona, making Cadiz the first promoted side to accomplish such a feat during the first half of a season.

They'll be confident after seeing Girona's struggles this season in the Segunda Division, as the Blanquivermells are languishing eighth in the standings with just eight wins from 21 games.

Girona vs Cadiz Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only six times before, with Girona narrowly edging ahead of Cadiz with three wins to the latter's two.

Their last meeting came in the second division of Spanish football in July last year which the Catalan side won 2-1 at home.

Advertisement

Girona Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-D

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Girona vs Cadiz Team News

Girona

The home side was dealt a huge blow last week when star striker Christian Stuani sustained an abductor muscle injury which rules him out of action for quite sometime, which means he'll be unavailable for this game too.

Injured: Christian Stuani

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

⚽️ El equipo sigue preparando el duelo de #CopaDelRey https://t.co/EJehfhq1SP pic.twitter.com/gYElWbZUzE — Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) January 14, 2021

Cadiz

The Yellow Submarine will have the whole squad available for the clash with no injuries or suspensions to cope with.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Girona vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Girona (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Jordi Calavera, Jonas Ramalho, Santiago Bueno, Enric Franquesa; Yan Couto, Ibrahima Kebe, Ramon Terrats, Valery Fernandez; Nahuel Bustos, Alex Pachon.

Cadiz (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Pedro Alcala, Juan Cala, Alfonso Espino; Alex Fernandez, Jens Jonsson, Rafael Jimenez, Alberto Perea; Anthony Lozano, Alvaro Negredo.

Girona vs Cadiz Prediction

Advertisement

This is a tough one to call as Girona are not easy to beat at home, however, the loss of Stuani to injury will play a big role here. Cadiz haven't conceded in both cups games so far and have some quality options in the attack which should see them through.

Prediction: Girona 1-2 Cadiz