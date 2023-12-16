Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Monday.

Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Basque outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Las Palmas last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Girona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far this season. The hosts stunned Barcelona with a 4-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week,

Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona and Deportivo Alaves are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of the last 15 games played between the two teams.

Girona have won only one of their last four matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in April 2018.

Deportivo Alaves are unbeaten in their two matches away from home against Girona in La Liga - their best such record against a single opponent in the top flight..

Girona have picked up 41 points from their 16 games in La Liga this season and are only the fourth team in the history of the competition to achieve this feat.

Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Girona have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their brilliant start to the season. The Catalans could make history in La Liga this season and will need to be relentless in the coming months.

Deportivo Alaves have shown improvement since the start of the season but will be up against one of the best teams in the Spanish top flight. Girona are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Deportivo Alaves

Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score - Yes