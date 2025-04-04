Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Girona in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Preview
Deportivo Alaves are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Girona, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts edged Andorra to a 3-2 victory in the Copa Catalunya in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Girona have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won seven out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' five victories.
- After losing two of their first four matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Girona are unbeaten in their last three such games in the competition.
- Deportivo Alaves have won only two of their last 15 matches away from home against Girona in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 margin in a La Liga match in 2017.
- Girona have found the back of the net in each of their seven matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - the highest number of such results they have secured against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction
Girona can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan hosts have a point to prove at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.
Deportivo Alaves have struggled this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Girona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Girona 2-1 Deportivo Alaves
Girona vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Girona to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes