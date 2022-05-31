Girona vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021-22 Segunda Division promotion play-offs

Girona host Eibar at the Estadi Montilivi on Thursday for the first leg of their 2021-22 Segunda Division promotion semi-final playoffs.

The Blanquivermells finished the regular campaign in sixth place with 68 points from 42 games, beating Oveido on goal difference to secure a place here.

They were relegated from La Liga in 2019 after two years in the top flight and are now eager to end their drought.

Eibar are looking to mount an immediate comeback into the first division after dropping into the Segunda Division only last year.

Los Armeros, who enjoyed a seven-year spell in La Liga, were on course for direct promotion from second place.

But a 1-0 defeat to Alcorcon on the final day allowed Real Valladolid to climb above them and send the Basque Country outfit into the playoffs.

The winner of the tie will face either Las Palmas or Tenerife in the finals next week.

Girona vs Eibar Head-To-Head

Eibar have won six of their last 10 matches against Girona, losing only two.

Los Armeros are currently on a six-game winning run in the fixture and were last defeated by the Barcelona club in August 2013.

Girona Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Girona vs Eibar Team News

Girona

The Blanquivermells have a clean bill of health going into Thursday and head coach Míchel Sánchez has the whole squad to choose from.

Segunda Division top-scorer Christian Stuani, who struck 22 goals, will lead the line for them once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eibar

Los Armeros won't have Javi Munoz available due to a collarbone fracture and Oscar Sielva will also miss out with a muscle injury.

Given the first leg is away from home, the visitors could opt for a more cautious approach here.

Injured: Javi Munoz, Oscar Sielva

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Girona vs Eibar Predicted XI

Girona (4-2-3-1): Juan Carlos; Arnau Martínez, Bernardo Espinosa, Santiago Bueno, Jairo Izquierdo; Aleix García, Pol Lozano; Borja García, Samuel Sáiz, Álex Baena; Cristhian Stuani.

Eibar (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero; Rober Correa, Frederico Venâncio, Esteban Burgos, Toño; Edu Expósito, Sergio Álvarez; José Corpas, Stoichkov, Yanis Rahmani; Fran Sol.

Girona vs Eibar Prediction

Eibar have had Girona's figured out in their last few games and we expect them to give the Catalonia side a tough run for their money once again.

However, it's the playoffs, and the hosts will be cautious in their approach.

This match could end in a draw with all left to play for in the return.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Eibar

