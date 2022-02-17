Girona vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Girona and Eibar will trade tackles for three points in a Segunda Division matchday 28 fixture on Saturday.

The two sides are coming into the game on the back of draws last time out. The hosts played out an entertaining 2-2 stalemate away to Real Valladolid last Saturday.

Samuel Saiz scored an 89th-minute penalty to help them leave Pucela with a point. Eibar were held to a goalless draw on home turf by Fuenlarada a day later.

Despite the stalemate, the Basque outfit held on to top spot in the table where they hold a one-point advantage over second-placed Almeria. Girona sit in sixth position, having garnered 42 points from 27 matches.

Girona vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Eibar have five wins from their last nine matches against Girona. Two games ended in a stalemate while Saturday's hosts were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in November when four different players scored to help Eibar secure a 4-2 victory on home turf.

Eibar are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, with their draw last weekend halting a three-game winning streak. Girona have one win from their last five games in all competitions.

Girona form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Eibar form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Girona vs Eibar Team News

Girona

Oscar Urena is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Oscar Urena

Suspension: None

Eibar

Fernando Llorente, Yoel Rodriguez, Franchu and Alvaro Tejero Sacristan have all been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Fernando Llorente, Yoel Rodriguez, Franchu, Alvaro Tejero Sacristan

Suspension: None

Girona vs Eibar Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (5-3-2): Martin Juan Carlos (GK); Jairo Izuierdo, Juanpe, Bernardo, Santiago Sciutto, Arnau Martinez; Borja Garcia, Pol Lozano, Alex Baena; Samuel Saiz, Christhian Stuani

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ander Cantero (GK); Tono, Xabier Etxeita, Anaitz Arbilla, Alvaro Tejero; Sergio Alvarez, Javier Munoz; Quique, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Fran Sol

Girona vs Eibar Prediction

Eibar are slight favorites and the visitors will be looking to bounce back to winning ways following last weekend's slip.

Girona's poor recent form has not inspired confidence and anything other than a win could see the Catalans drop out of the playoff spots. The two sides have been expansive in attack this term and should do enough to each find the back of the net.

However, we are backing Eibar to secure a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Girona 1-2 Eibar

Edited by Manas Mitul