Girona vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2023

Girona will entertain last-placed Elche at the Estadi Montilivi in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings and in their previous outing, they held league leaders Barcelona to a goalless draw. They have just one win to their name in their last five games, which has prevented them from climbing into the upper half of the league table.

Elche's season has gone from bad to worse as they have suffered consecutive defeats in their last three games. Espanyol and Valencia, 19th and 18th in the league standings respectively, have a 14-point lead over them.

In their previous outing, they took the lead in the 44th minute via Tete Morente which was undone by Abde Ezzalzouli's brace as Osasuna recorded a 2-1 win.

Girona vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams in all competitions since 2008. Elche have a better record in these games with 10 wins to their name. The hosts have three wins while six games have ended in draws.

They have met just once in La Liga thus far with that meeting coming earlier this season in November. Girona recorded a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture, which was their first win over the visitors since 2009.

Elche are winless in 26 of their 28 league games this season.

The visitors have kept four clean sheets in their last five away games against the hosts.

The hosts have the fourth-best attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 42 goals in 28 games, with 25 goals coming at home.

Girona have also conceded 42 goals in the league this term, having kept just two clean sheets in 28 games.

Girona vs Elche Prediction

Blanquivermells have recorded four wins in their last six home games, suffering defeats in the other two games. They have just two wins at home against Elche but, considering the visitors' poor form, Girona have a very good shot at securing their first-ever league double over the visitors.

Los Franjiverdes have struggled for form throughout the season and will need nothing less than a miracle to retain their top-flight status. They have failed to score in three of their last five away games and have suffered four defeats in that period.

Girona are expected to eke out a win in this home game.

Prediction: Girona 2-1 Elche

Girona vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

