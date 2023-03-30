Girona vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Girona will host Espanyol at the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday (April 1) in La Liga action.

The hosts have had a largely solid league campaign, pushing for the top half of the standings despite recent struggles. Girona drew 2-2 with Real Valladolid in their last last game, falling behind twice but drawing level via a Viktor Tsygankov brace. Girona are 12th in the league table with 31 points from 26 games.

Espanyol, meanwhile, have endured a more difficult campaign than their opponents, finding themselves just outside the drop zone, heading into the final third of the season. They lost 3-1 to Celta Vigo in their last game.

The visitors were already three goals down before winter signing Jose Gragera came off the bench to score a late consolation. The visitors are 17th in the league table with just 27 points picked up.

Girona vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last ten meetings, Girona lead 6-3.

The only draw between the two teams came in their last meeting, which ended 2-2.

The hosts are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Six of Girona's eight league wins this season have come at home.

Espanyol have conceded 42 goals in La Liga this season. Only Almeria (45) and last-placed Elche (51) have conceded more.

The Blanquivermells have scored 40 league goals this season. Only the top three teams in La Liga have scored more.

Girona vs Espanyol Prediction

Girona are on a three-game winless run and have won just three of their last nine league outings. They have, however, been solid at home this season.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and have won just two of their last eight games. They have lost four of their last five away outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Girona 2-1 Espanyol

Girona vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Girona

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

