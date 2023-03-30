Girona vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Girona will host Espanyol at the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday (April 1) in La Liga action.
The hosts have had a largely solid league campaign, pushing for the top half of the standings despite recent struggles. Girona drew 2-2 with Real Valladolid in their last last game, falling behind twice but drawing level via a Viktor Tsygankov brace. Girona are 12th in the league table with 31 points from 26 games.
Espanyol, meanwhile, have endured a more difficult campaign than their opponents, finding themselves just outside the drop zone, heading into the final third of the season. They lost 3-1 to Celta Vigo in their last game.
The visitors were already three goals down before winter signing Jose Gragera came off the bench to score a late consolation. The visitors are 17th in the league table with just 27 points picked up.
Girona vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In their last ten meetings, Girona lead 6-3.
- The only draw between the two teams came in their last meeting, which ended 2-2.
- The hosts are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.
- Six of Girona's eight league wins this season have come at home.
- Espanyol have conceded 42 goals in La Liga this season. Only Almeria (45) and last-placed Elche (51) have conceded more.
- The Blanquivermells have scored 40 league goals this season. Only the top three teams in La Liga have scored more.
Girona vs Espanyol Prediction
Girona are on a three-game winless run and have won just three of their last nine league outings. They have, however, been solid at home this season.
Espanyol, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and have won just two of their last eight games. They have lost four of their last five away outings and could lose this one.
Prediction: Girona 2-1 Espanyol
Girona vs Espanyol Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Girona
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)
