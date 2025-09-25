Girona vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2025

Girona will be out to secure their first win of the Spanish La Liga campaign when they take on Espanyol at the Estadi Montilivi on Friday. Having failed to win their last nine meetings, Manolo Gonzalez’s side will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and move into second place in the standings.

Ad

Having finished 16th in the table last season, just one point above the drop zone, it has been another turbulent start to the new campaign for Girona, who find themselves rock-bottom in the table after the first six matches.

Michel’s men are one of just two teams without a win in the league so far, having picked up two draws and losing four, including three consecutive defeats against Rayo Vallecano, Villarreal and Sevilla in their first three games.

Ad

Trending

Girona’s poor start to the season has been down to their defensive vulnerability, as they have conceded 16 goals already, three more than any other side in the division, while netting three at the opposite end of the pitch.

Elsewhere, Espanyol turned in a resilient team display on Tuesday when they fought back from behind twice, including a 96th-minute strike from Javi Puado, to salvage a 2-2 draw against Valencia at the RCDE Stadium.

Ad

This followed a 2-0 loss against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 20, a result which saw Gonzalez’s side’s unbeaten start to the season come to an end.

Espanyol have picked up 11 points from the first 18 available to sit fourth in the La Liga standings but could leapfrog both Villareal and Barcelona and move into second place with a win this weekend.

Girona vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Girona boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Espanyol have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Girona are on a run of seven consecutive games without defeat against Gonzalez’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in April 2019.

Espanyol have failed to taste victory in their last six La Liga away games, losing four and picking up two draws since a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo on April 22.

Ad

Girona vs Espanyol Prediction

While Michel’s men have managed just one win from their last 11 home games in the league since February, Espanyol have struggled to impose themselves on their travels and we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Estadi Montilivi.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Espanyol

Girona vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Girona and Espanyol have both scored in four of their last five encounters)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More