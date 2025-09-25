Girona vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2025

Girona will be out to secure their first win of the Spanish La Liga campaign when they take on Espanyol at the Estadi Montilivi on Friday. Having failed to win their last nine meetings, Manolo Gonzalez’s side will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and move into second place in the standings.
Having finished 16th in the table last season, just one point above the drop zone, it has been another turbulent start to the new campaign for Girona, who find themselves rock-bottom in the table after the first six matches.
Michel’s men are one of just two teams without a win in the league so far, having picked up two draws and losing four, including three consecutive defeats against Rayo Vallecano, Villarreal and Sevilla in their first three games.
Girona’s poor start to the season has been down to their defensive vulnerability, as they have conceded 16 goals already, three more than any other side in the division, while netting three at the opposite end of the pitch.
Elsewhere, Espanyol turned in a resilient team display on Tuesday when they fought back from behind twice, including a 96th-minute strike from Javi Puado, to salvage a 2-2 draw against Valencia at the RCDE Stadium.
This followed a 2-0 loss against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 20, a result which saw Gonzalez’s side’s unbeaten start to the season come to an end.
Espanyol have picked up 11 points from the first 18 available to sit fourth in the La Liga standings but could leapfrog both Villareal and Barcelona and move into second place with a win this weekend.
Girona vs Espanyol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With eight wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Girona boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Espanyol have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Girona are on a run of seven consecutive games without defeat against Gonzalez’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in April 2019.
- Espanyol have failed to taste victory in their last six La Liga away games, losing four and picking up two draws since a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo on April 22.
Girona vs Espanyol Prediction
While Michel’s men have managed just one win from their last 11 home games in the league since February, Espanyol have struggled to impose themselves on their travels and we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Estadi Montilivi.
Prediction: Girona 1-1 Espanyol
Girona vs Espanyol Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Girona and Espanyol have both scored in four of their last five encounters)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven clashes between the two teams)