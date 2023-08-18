Girona vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Sunday.

Girona vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Madrid-based outfit held Barcelona to an admirable 0-0 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch to win this game.

Girona, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive in recent months. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Girona vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona and Getafe are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of a total of 12 matches played between the two teams.

After an unbeaten run of three matches against Getafe in La Liga, Girona have suffered defeat in two of their last three matches against the away side in the competition.

Getafe are winless in their three matches away from home against Girona in La Liga - they have faced only Barcelona and Real Valladolid in more such games without securing a victory.

Girona are winless in their last six matches in La Liga and could equal their longest winless run in the competition under Michel Sanchez this weekend.

Getafe are unbeaten in each of their last five matches in La Liga and have played out 0-0 draws in their last two games in the competition.

Girona vs Getafe Prediction

Girona are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to fight their way into the top half of the league table this season. The hosts have good players in their ranks and will need their stars to step up this weekend.

Getafe presented a robust front against Barcelona last week and will look to secure their first victory of the season on Sunday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Getafe

Girona vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristhian Stuani to score - Yes