Girona vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Girona will welcome Getafe to Estadi Montilivi in La Liga on Friday. Blanquivermells are in eighth place in the league table with 31 points, just four more than the 14th-placed visitors.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently, losing five of their last six games. They met Athletic Bilbao last week and Oihan Sancet's hat-trick condemned them to a 3-0 away loss. They failed to score for the first time in La Liga since December and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 1-0 away triumph over Deportivo Alaves. It was a close game and Mauro Arambarri scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Girona vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams as they have crossed paths 13 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with six wins. Azulones are not far behind with four wins while three games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season while Blanquivermells registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

The visitors have the second-worst attacking record in La Liga this term, scoring 18 goals. Interestingly, they have the second-best defensive record, conceding 17 goals in 23 games.

Girona have lost two of their three home games in 2025, with all games ending with a 2-1 scoreline.

Getafe have enjoyed a good run of form in 2025, losing just one of their eight games this year.

The visitors have a 100% away record in La Liga games this year, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Girona vs Getafe Prediction

Blanquivermells have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games across all competitions, suffering eight defeats. They have lost four of their last six home games, conceding eight goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their six home meetings against the visitors, recording four wins.

Miguel Gutiérrez picked up a knock against Athletic Bilbao last week and is likely to miss this match. Arnau Martínez López missed the match against Bilbao last week and faces a late fitness test.

Azulones are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording three wins. They have kept three consecutive clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They have won five of their last six away games in 2025.

Borja Mayoral was on the bench last week and might get the nod to start. No other changes are expected in the starting XI for their trip to Catalonia.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Getafe

Girona vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

