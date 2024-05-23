Girona vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Granada take on an impressive Girona side at the Estadio Montilivi on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Girona vs Granada Preview

Granada are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Girona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight over the past year. The hosts eased past Valencia by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona have a slight edge over Granada and have won two out of the last three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's one victory.

After an unbeaten run of five matches on the trot against Girona in all competitions, Granada have lost each of their last two such games against the away side.

Girona won the reverse fixture by a 4-2 scoreline in September last year and could defeat a fifth different team in their first two matches in La Liga.

Girona lost their previous game at home against Villarreal in La Liga and have not lost consecutive home games in the competition since February 2019.

Granada are winless in their last 19 matches away from home in La Liga and could suffer a run of 20 such games on the trot for the second time since the turn of the century.

Girona vs Granada Prediction

Girona have exceeded expectations over the past year and will look to conclude their league campaign on a high. Artem Dovbyk and Savio can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best in this fixture.

Granada have struggled this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Girona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Granada

Girona vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score - Yes