Girona vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Girona lock horns with Las Palmas in an important encounter at the Estadio Montilivi on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far this season and will want to win this game.

Girona vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Osasuna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Girona, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Catalan hosts slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Girona vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won 10 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' eight victories.

Girona were on a winning streak of four matches on the trot against Las Palmas in La Liga before they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture last year.

Girona are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Las Palmas in all competitions - their longest such run against the away side.

Girona have lost their last two matches in La Liga and have not endured a run of three defeats in a row in the competition since October 2022.

Las Palmas are unbeaten in four of their last six matches away from home in La Liga.

Girona vs Las Palmas Prediction

Girona have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to arrest their slump this week. The likes of Yaser Asprilla and Viktor Tsygankov can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Las Palmas have been in poor form this season and will need to be at their best to take something away from this fixture. Girona are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Girona 2-0 Las Palmas

Girona vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Girona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

