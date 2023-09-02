Girona vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

Girona will host Las Palmas at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in La Liga on Sunday.

Girona vs Las Palmas Preview

Girona are currently having one of their best-ever starts to a Primera División season. They occupy the third spot in the standings after winning two games and drawing one. They are tied on seven points with fourth-placed Barcelona and second-placed Atletico Madrid. The hosts have lost only two times in their last 10 matches.

Gironistes are certainly eying the top spot. They are two points behind first-place Real Madrid and could pull off a shock on matchday four if they succeed at home and if other results are favorable. Girona defeated Las Palmas 3-1 when they met last in Segunda División action in 2021-22, but their previous clash ended goalless.

Las Palmas’ return to the top flight has been slow-moving, with two draws and one defeat so far. They finished second in the Segunda División last season to earn promotion to La Liga. With two points, they sit a place above the relegation zone – 17th out of 20 teams and they are winless in their last four matches.

Los Amarillos could find themselves in the drop zone at the end of matchday four if they return from Girona empty-handed. Bottom-placed Sevilla, with zero points, are desperately in search of their first win of the season. Sitting just above Mallorca and Almería with one point each, Sevilla would move forth if they win this match.

Girona vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against Las Palmas.

Girona have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Girona have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five home matches against Las Palmas.

Las Palmas have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Girona have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five matches while Las Palmas have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice.

Girona vs Las Palmas Prediction

Girona will be keen on showing their bite against Las Palmas to extend their amazing fairytale. Their leading lights in attack have been Yangel Herrera and Cristhian Stuani with two goals each.

Las Palmas have scored once and conceded twice. Coach García Pimienta will have to think up some strategies to help his team survive at Girona.

Girona come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Las Palmas

Girona vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Las Palmas to score - Yes