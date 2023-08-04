Girona vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023 

Girona host Lazio at the Estadi Montilivi on Sunday for their final pre-season game of the summer as La Liga is set to return next weekend.

The Blanquivermells, who gained promotion to the top-flight last year after three years, managed to survive after finishing in 10th place.

Michel's side accrued 49 points from 38 games and will begin a new campaign next week away to Real Sociedad.

Girona have been preparing for the same with a spate of friendly games to blow away the cobwebs following a month-long break. In five games, the Catalan side have won thrice and drawn in two games, including a 1-1 stalemate with reigning Serie A champions Napoli, who later prevailed 3-1 on penalties.

In the summer transfer window, the club has made a few good signings, including bringing in Daley Blind from Bayern Munich and Pablo Torre from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Lazio have also kept themselves busy during the summer with five games. The Biancocelesti won all four of their games in Italy, but were battered 3-0 by Aston Villa in Walsall on Thursday.

Maurizio Sarri's side play their last friendly of their pre-season campaign before starting their 2023-24 season against Lecce next weekend.

Girona vs Lazio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first encounter between Girona and Lazio.

Girona are unbeaten in five pre-season games this summer.

Lazio have won four of their five friendly games this summer, losing once (3-0 vs Aston Villa).

Lazio star Ciro Immobile has scored seven goals in five friendly games, with all of his goals coming in their games in Italy.

Girona vs Lazio Prediction

Girona and Lazio have both impressed in the pre-season. The Blanquivermells have shown great attacking form, scoring plenty of goals, although questions remain over their defense.

Lazio, meanwhile, had no issues brushing aside Italian minnows but were handed a heavy defeat by Aston Villa in their last game. It showed their shortcomings against bigger sides, and that could be a determining factor here too.

As this is their last friendly game, neither side will be too excited to go all guns blazing, but we still expect an entertaining encounter; one that could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Lazio

Girona vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes