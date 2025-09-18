Girona vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

The action continues in round four of the Spanish La Liga as Girona play host to Levante at the Estadi Montilivi on Saturday. Both sides have stumbled into the new season and will be looking to secure their first win of the campaign this weekend.

Girona were left with a sour taste of “what could have been” last Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo after conceding a 92nd-minute equalizer from the penalty spot.

Before that, Michel’s men kicked off the season with three defeats from their opening three matches while conceding 10 goals and scoring just once in that time.

With last weekend’s result, Girona are without a win in their last six La Liga games (5L, 1D) since a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid on March 13.

Like the home side, Levante were left disappointed last time out when they played to a 2-2 draw against Real Betis after blowing a two-goal lead at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Julián Calero Fernandez’s men have failed to taste victory in their four La Liga matches this season, losing three and picking up one draw so far.

Levante now journey to the Estadi Montilivi, where they are unbeaten in their last three visits, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 2-1 loss in December 2016.

Girona vs Levante Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Girona boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Levante have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Fernandez’s men are unbeaten in their last four matches against Girona, picking up one win and three draws since a 2-1 defeat in November 2017.

Girona have failed to win all but one of their last 10 La Liga home games, losing seven and picking up two draws since mid-February.

Girona vs Levante Prediction

Having managed just one point from their opening four matches, Girona and Levante will be looking to get their season up and running with their first win of the campaign this weekend.

While we expect both sides to go all out at the Estadi Montilivi, we are backing Michel’s men to come away with a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Girona 2-1 Levante

Girona vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: First to score - Girona (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last five games against Levante)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their most recent five encounters)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More