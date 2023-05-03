Girona vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Thursday.

Girona vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side held Athletic Bilbao to a 1-1 draw over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Girona, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Catalans eased past Sevilla by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Girona vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a slight edge over Girona and have won four out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's three victories.

Girona are winless in their last three matches against Mallorca in La Liga and played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture this season.

Girona are hosting Mallorca at home for the first time in La Liga and have lost only two of their 10 such games against Balearic teams in the competition.

Girona have won their last three matches at home in La Liga and could win four such games in a row in the competition for the first time since March 2018.

After a run of defeats in six consecutive games away from home in La Liga, Mallorca have picked up four points from their last two such games in the competition.

Girona vs Mallorca Prediction

Girona have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Valentin Castellanos has scored five goals in his last two matches and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have shown marked improvement in recent weeks. Girona are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Mallorca

Girona vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

