Girona vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2025

Girona will entertain Mallorca at Estadi Montilivi in La Liga on Sunday. The hosts have a three-point lead over 18th-placed Las Palmas and also have a game in hand. Los Piratas have dropped to ninth place and only have a two-point lead over 12th-placed Valencia.

Ad

Blanquivermells have endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last 14 league games. Their winless streak was extended to 11 games last month, as they were held to a 1-1 away draw by Leganes. Cristhian Stuani gave them the lead in the 54th minute, but Munir El Haddadi bagged a stoppage-time equalizer for Leganes.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and have just one win in their last five games. Their unbeaten streak was ended after two games last month as they lost 1-0 away to Barcelona in the previous outing.

Ad

Trending

Girona vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 19 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. Gironistes have five wins and five games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered home wins in their league meetings last season and Los Piratas continued that run with a 2-1 home triumph in the reverse fixture in December.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Mallorca have won just one of their seven La Liga away games in 2025 while suffering four defeats.

Girona have nine wins in La Liga this season, with six of them registered at home.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in six of their last seven league games.

Both teams have scored at least two goals in three of the last five meetings in this fixture.

Ad

Girona vs Mallorca Prediction

Blanquivermells head into the match on an 11-game winless streak, though they have scored at least once in eight games during that period. Notably, they have won their last two home meetings against the visitors, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form.

Bryan Gil is a long-term absentee while Donny van de Beek is also expected to sit this one out with muscle discomfort. Abel Ruiz faces a late fitness test alongside Miguel Gutiérrez.

Ad

Los Piratas have failed to score in three of their last five league games while keeping two clean sheets. They have won just one of their last nine away games in all competitions, while suffering six losses, and they have also failed to score in these defeats.

Vedat Muriqi, Takuma Asano, and Robert Navarro were back in training last week and are in contention to start. Manu Morlanes and Abdon Prats remain the two confirmed absentees. Pablo Maffeo and Dani Rodríguez are back from suspensions.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Mallorca

Girona vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More