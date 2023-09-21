Girona vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Girona and Mallorca meet in La Liga on Saturday (September 23) at the Estadi Montilivi.

Girona maintained their fine run of results on Monda with a resounding 4-2 win over Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. Michel’s side have won four games since a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in their league opener.

With 13 points from five games, Girona are third in the La Liga table, two points behind first-placed Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Mallorca got their season up and running on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaídos.

Before that, Aguirre’s men were winless in their first four La Liga games, losing twice. With five points from as many games, Mallorca are 15th in the standings but could rise to seventh with a win.

Girona vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both teams winning four teams each in 13 meetings.

Girona have won all but one of their last six games across competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad on August 12 being the exception.

Mallorca have won just one of their last seven La Liga away games, losing five, since April.

Girona are on a run of three home wins across competitions, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Girona vs Mallorca Prediction

Girona have flown out of the blocks this season and are one of three sides that are unbeaten in La Liga, the others being leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona.

Michel’s men have been superb at the attacking end, scoring the second most goals (11) and should outscore Mallorca.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Mallorca

Girona vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Girona’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in nine of their last 10 meetings.)