Girona vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with an impressive Girona side in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Saturday.

Girona vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Deportivo Alaves to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Girona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Girona vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona and Osasuna are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of the 12 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Girona and Osasuna have won one game apiece and have secured one draw in their three matches in La Liga so far, with both teams scoring at least one goal in each of these games.

Girona have won only one of their last four matches at home against Osasuna in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in the Copa del Rey.

After a run of only one defeat in their first 23 matches in La Liga this season, Girona have lost three of their last four matches in the competition.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga.

Girona vs Osasuna Prediction

Girona have consistently punched above their weight this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The Catalans have lost their last three away games but have managed to hold their own on their home turf.

Osasuna have hit their stride over the past month but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Osasuna

Girona vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score - Yes