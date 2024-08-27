Girona vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Girona will welcome Osasuna to Estadi Montilivi in La Liga on Thursday. The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign while the visitors are unbeaten in their two league outings.

The hosts played Real Betis in their campaign opener and Gabriel Misehouy's 72nd-minute strike helped them secure a 1-1 draw. Their poor form continued last week as they suffered a 3-0 away loss to Atletico Madrid. They will play their first home game of the season on Thursday and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors also played a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener as an own goal helped them earn a point against Leganes. They played Mallorca at home last week and Rubén García Santos' second-half strike helped them register a 1-0 win. They will play their first away game of the season on Thursday.

Trending

Girona vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 22 times in all competitions thus far. They are evenly matched in these meetings with nine wins each and four games ending in draws.

The hosts secured a league double over the visitors last season, recording a 6-2 win on aggregate.

The visitors are on a six-game unbeaten streak in La Liga with four games ending in draws.

Girona have suffered just one loss in their last six home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins and keeping four clean sheets.

Osasuna have won just one of their four La Liga meetings against the hosts.

The visitors have won the first away game of their La Liga campaign in four of their last five seasons.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals with two clean sheets for the hosts and none for the visitors.

Girona vs Osasuna Prediction

Blanquivermells have scored just one goal in the league thus far and will look to improve upon their goalscoring record in their home debut. They have lost just one of their last 15 home games in La Liga, recording 12 wins, and are strong favorites.

Gorritxoak have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, conceding just one goal in two games. Interestingly, they are on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league at home. They kept their first clean sheet in the league since March last week and will look to build on that form.

Iker Muñoz suffered a leg injury against Mallorca and is sidelined for at least two months. Kike Barja and Rubén Peña remain long-term absentees while Jose Arnaiz faces a late fitness test.

While the hosts have been in poor touch recently, they have a good record in this fixture, suffering just one loss in five games. With that in mind and considering the goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Osasuna

Girona vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Budimir to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback