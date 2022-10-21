Girona vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Girona square off against Osasuna at the Estadi Montilivi in round 11 of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts head into the weekend on a five-game winless run and will be looking to end this poor run with a positive result against Osasuna.

Girona failed to find their feet as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Almeria on Thursday.

They have now failed to win their last five matches, managing one draw and losing four since a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on September 9.

With eight points from 10 games, Girona are currently 18th in the La Liga standings, one point off 17th-placed Getafe just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Osasuna returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Espanyol 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run, claiming only one point from a possible nine in that time.

With 16 points from 10 games, Osasuna are currently seventh in the league table, two points off sixth-placed Athletic Club.

Girona vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Girona hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sunday's visitors have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two different occasions.

Girona have failed to win their last five league outings, claiming one point from a possible 15 in that time.

Osasuna head into the weekend on a poor run of one win from their last five league matches, losing three and picking up one draw in that time.

Girona vs Osasuna Prediction

While Osasuna have struggled for results on the road this season, they will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Girona side who have managed just one point from their last five matches.

We predict a cagey affair at the Estadi Montilivi, with the visitors claiming all three points.

Prediction: Girona 0-2 Osasuna

Girona vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the previous seven encounters between these two rivals)

