Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2024

Girona will welcome Rayo Vallecano at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

La Liga leaders will relish the prospect of extending their fairytale top-flight form to the cup competition. Girona are enjoying a purple patch, with an impressive 15-game unbeaten run, including 12 wins. They are yet to win the Primera División or Copa del Rey, perhaps this is their time.

Gironistes humbled fourth-tier side San Roque Lepe 2-1 in the first round before crushing Orihuela (fourth-tier) 5-2 to progress to the round of 32. The hosts saw off the challenge of Segunda División side Elche to qualify for the round of 16. In their last meeting with Rayo Vallecano, Girona prevailed 2-1 in an away fixture.

The visitors claimed two successive wins in their previous games to recover from a frustrating three-game winless streak. Rayo Vallecano have performed better than in the previous Copa del Rey edition when they were knocked out in the round of 32. Like Girona, they are yet to lay hands on the Copa del Rey trophy.

Los Franjirrojos sit 11th in La Liga standings with 23 points – 26 behind Girona’s 49 points. They have won five games, drawn eight and lost six times, with a -6 goal differential on the board. Rayo Vallecano will take confidence from their last three trips to Estadi Municipal de Montilivi which ended in two wins and a draw.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Girona have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Rayo Vallecano.

Girona have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Rayo Vallecano have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Girona have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Rayo Vallecano have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Christian Stuani and Valery have scored twice for Girona and remain the side's main attacking threats in the competition. The team’s top scorer Artem Dovbyk is yet to find his mark.

Rayo Vallecano will be counting on talisman Falcao, who has scored thrice so far, as well as Bebé, who boasts two goals.

Girona are expected to emerge the winner based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Girona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Rayo Vallecano to score - Yes