Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano take on an impressive Girona side in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Monday.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Real Madrid to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Girona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Catalans slumped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a slight edge over Girona and have won eight out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's seven victories.

The previous game between the two teams took place in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in January this year and ended in a convincing 3-1 victory for Girona.

Rayo Vallecano are winless in their last seven matches in all competitions and have suffered defeats in five of these games, conceded a total of 12 goals in the process.

Girona are unbeaten in their last nine matches at home in all competitions.

Artem Dovbyk has scored 14 goals for Girona in La Liga this season - only Jude Bellingham and Borja Mayoral have been more prolific in the competition so far.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Girona have experienced the occasional stutter over the past month and will need to work hard to get their campaign back on track this weekend. The hosts remain in contention to win the league title and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Rayo Vallecano have failed to meet expectations this season but are perfectly capable of holding their own. Girona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Girona 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Girona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Girona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score - Yes