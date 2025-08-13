Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Girona will invite Rayo Vallecano to Estadi Montilivi in their 2025-26 La Liga campaign opener on Friday. The hosts narrowly avoided relegation last season while Vallecano secured a berth in the UEFA Conference League playoffs.

Blanquivermells met Napoli in their final preseason friendly last week and suffered a 3-2 loss. Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani bagged a brace in that match. Notably, they had defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their only home game of the preseason earlier this month.

The visitors concluded their preseason with a comfortable 3-0 away win over Sunderland. Jorge De Frutos, Alfonso Espino, and Isi Palazon were on the scoresheet.

The hosts have appealed twice to La Liga to reschedule the match as the temperature is expected to be on the higher side on Friday.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 30 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 12-11 lead in wins.

Vallecano went unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season. After a goalless draw in the away match, they secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors conclude their 2024-25 league campaign on a five-game unbeaten streak, recording three wins.

Blanquivermells, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four league games.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the La Liga campaign opener.

Rayo Vallecano have won just one of their last seven meetings against Blanquivermells in all competitions.

Notably, the hosts have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games in this fixture.

Los Franjirrojos are winless in their last four La Liga away meetings against the hosts, with two of the four games ending in draws.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Blanquivermells have won just one of their last eight home games in La Liga, suffering five losses. They lost their last two league games of the 2024-25 season, conceding seven goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Donny Van de Beek, Abel Ruiz, and Ricard Artero are confirmed absentees for the hosts. New signing Witsel has trained with the squad but might be rested for the campaign opener.

Los Franjirrojos have won their last two away games, scoring three goals while keeping a clean sheet. Notably, their 2-1 home win in this fixture last season was their first La Liga triumph over Blanquivermells.

Abdul Mumin remains a long-term absentee for the visitors. New signing Luiz Felipe is in contention to make his debut here.

The temperature conditions will likely impact the performance of the players here, and considering Girona's home record in this fixture, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Girona 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

