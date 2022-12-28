Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

Girona and Rayo Vallecano will wrap up the year on Thursday (December 29) when they square off at the Estadi Montilivi in the Spanish La Liga.

Andoni Iraola’s men are unbeaten in their last five home games across competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Girona were dumped out of the Copa del Rey last Thursday, as they suffered a shock 2-1 loss against lower-tier CP Cacereno. That followed an impressive run during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, where they picked up two wins and a draw in four friendlies.

Girona will now aim to pick up from where they dropped off in the La Liga. They're on a two-game winning run in the league and are 13th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Vallecano edged out Atlético Saguntino 3-1 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes to reach the third round of the Copa del Rey.

They will now turn their sights to La Liga, where they're on a six-game unbeaten run since a 3-1 loss away to Almeria on October 8. With 22 points from 14 games, Vallecano are eighth in the league table but could rise up to fourth with all three points this weekend.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 17 meetings, Vallecano boast a superior record in the fixture.

Girona have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Vallecano are unbeaten on their last three visits to the Estadi Montilivi, claiming two wins and a draw since a 3-1 loss in September 2019.

Girona are winless in their last three outings across competitions, a run that saw their Copa del Rey campaign come to an end in the second round.

Vallecano are unbeaten in their last six La Liga outings, claiming three wins and as many draws.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Copa del Rey exit, Girona will head into this game in search of a morale-boosting result.

While Vallecano have been in solid form in La Liga, they have managed just one win in their last five games on the road. Nevertheless, both teams will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Girona’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in the last eight meetings between Girona and Vallecano.)

