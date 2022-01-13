Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22 

Girona welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi for a Round of 16 clash in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

The hosts secured their spot in this round with a 1-0 victory over Osasuna on 6 January. David Junca's sixth minute strike was enough to help the Segunda division club progress and they will be looking to register another La Liga scalp in front of their fans.

Andres Martin's second-half goal helped Rayo Vallecano to a narrow 1-0 victory over Mirandes in the last round.

The visitors come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Real Betis in the league. Ivan Balliu's second-half strike canceled out Sergio Canales' first-half injury-time opener.

Girona secured maximum points in a routine 2-1 home win over Fuenlabrada in the Segunda division last weekend.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

Rayo Vallecano have a slightly better record in their last 16 matches against Girona. They have seven wins to their name while the home side have been victorious on five occasions with four matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in the final of the Segunda division playoffs last season. Rayo Vallecano sealed their return to the top-flight with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Girona form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Rayo Vallecano form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Girona

Oscar Urena, Dario Sarmiento and Ramon Terrats are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Oscar Urena, Dario Sarmiento, Ramon Terrats

Suspension: None

Rayo Vallecano

Unai Lopez Cabrera (hamstring) and Martin Merquelanz (knee) are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Unai Lopez Cabrera, Martin Merquelanz

Suspension: None

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Adrian Ortola (GK); Juanpe, Bernardo Espinosa, Santiago Bueno; Valery Fernandez, Ibrahima Kebe, Choco Lozano, Arnau Martinez; Ricard Artero, Nahuel Bustos, Christian Stuani

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane (GK); Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin; Bebe, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Radamel Falcao

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallacano might be higher-ranked between the two sides in the Spanish football hierarchy, however, there is little to separate them from Girona.

The Catalans are also on a good run of form and have home advantage in their favor. Considering the high stakes involved in the game, a low-scoring encounter with few chances can be expected, but we are backing Girona to nick a narrow victory.

Prediction: Girona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Edited by Manas Mitul