Girona vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division Promotion Playoffs Final 2021

Girona and Rayo Vallecano lock horns in the Spanish Segunda Division playoffs on Sunday.

With promotion to La Liga at stake, both clubs are expected to go all out in this second leg fixture of the final at Estadi Montilivi.

The first-leg tie at Estadio de Vallecas ended in a 2-1 win for Girona, who scored right before and after the break to cancel out Vallecano's early lead. They have two crucial away goals to their name heading into their home game.

This is Girona's second consecutive appearance in the final of the promotion playoffs and after narrowly missing out last season, they'll be hoping that the second time's the charm.

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head

The two clubs have gone head-to-head 21 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with Girona having a slight 9-8 lead in wins. The spoils have been shared four times between them.

They have met three times in the 2020-21 campaign so far, with both clubs recording 2-1 wins in their away fixtures while one game ended in a goalless draw.

Girona form guide in Segunda Division: W-D-W-D-W

Rayo Vallecano form guide in Segunda Division: L-W-W-L-W

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Girona

Blanquivermells have a full-strength squad for the final game of the season. Cristhian Stuani played 25 minutes in the first leg and might be fit enough to play the full 90 minutes here.

Quan queda menys pel diumenge… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/a3AobxFGrJ — Girona FC 9️⃣0️⃣🎂 (@GironaFC) June 18, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rayo Vallecano

Joni Montiel has been ruled out with a knee injury while Alberto Garcia has not played a single game this campaign and is not expected to start here. Luis Advincula returned just in time from international duty to make an appearance in the first leg and has not joined up with Peru yet.

Stole Dimitrievski is on international duty with North Macedonia and remains unavailable for selection.

📝📷⚡️ Penúltimo entrenamiento del primer equipo antes de la final del domingo ante el @GironaFC.

Mañana sesión vespertina en la previa.#SoyDelRayoYNoMeRindo https://t.co/Dm8JWSA7cd pic.twitter.com/DPbBI5MSLT — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) June 18, 2021

Injured: Joni Montiel, Alberto Garcia

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty): Stole Dimitrievski

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI

Girona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Carlos; Juanpe, Arnau Martinez, Santiago Bueno; Enric Franquesa, Yan Couto, Gerard Gumbau, Monchu, Sebastian Cristoforo; Cristhian Stuani, Mamadou Sylla

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Luis Advíncula, Esteban Saveljich, Alejandro Marugan, Fran Garcia; Santi Comesana, Oscar Luengo; Isi Palazon, Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo; Yacine Qasmi

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Girona could be a tough opponent to beat at home. They have a full-strength squad for this final and could prove to be a handful for the visiting side.

Rayo Vallecano will not go down without a fight but a one-goal disadvantage heading into the fixture might be too big a challenge for them.

We predict the game will end in a low-scoring draw, with Girona securing their spot in La Liga next season.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

