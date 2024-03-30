Girona vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio Montilivi on Sunday.

Girona vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Andalusian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Girona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Catalans suffered a 1-0 defeat against Getafe in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Girona vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have an impressive recent record against Girona and have won 10 out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's paltry one victory.

Girona are winless in their last seven matches against Real Betis in La Liga and have played more games without a victory only against Real Sociedad in the competition.

Real Betis have won all their three matches away from home against Girona in La Liga - the only opponent against whom they have achieved such a feat.

Girona have won only two of their 17 matches against Real Betis in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2010.

Girona have lost four of their last six matches in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 31 such games preceding this run.

Girona vs Real Betis Prediction

Girona are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need a resurgence to restore their place in the title race. The likes of Artem Dovbyk and Portu can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Girona 1-1 Real Betis

Girona vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Artem Dovbyk to score - Yes