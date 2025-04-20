Girona vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2025

Girona invite Real Betis to the Estadi Montilivi in La Liga on Monday. Betis are sixth in the standings with 48 points, 14 more than the 16th-placed hosts.
Girona are winless in nine league outings, losing six, suffering a third-straight loss last week with a 2-1 defeat at Osasuna. Girona conceded in each half before Yaser Asprilla bagged a consolation in stoppage time.
Betis, meanwhile, are winless in two league games this month, scoring in each outing. They suffered their first league defeat since February last week, a 2-1 loss at home to Villarreal. Aitor Ruibal gave them an early lead, but Thierno Barry equalised in the first half before Ayoze Pérez bagged the winner for Villarreal shortly after the break.
They drew 1-1 with Jagiellonia Białystok in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg. Cedric Bakambu scored in the 76th minute before Darko Churlinov equalised five minutes later, sealing a 3-1 aggregate win.
Girona vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- They have met 19 times across competitions, with Betis leading 13-3.
- Girona are unbeaten in three meetings against Betis and drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in their campaign opener.
- Betis are unbeaten in six away games, winning four.
- Girona are winless in four home games, losing two..
- Only Las Palmas (16) and Real Valladolid (23) have suffered more La Liga losses this season than Girona (15).
Girona vs Real Betis Prediction
Girona have lost their last three league games, conceding seven times and scoring twice. They have won just one of their last 13 meetings against the visitors, with that triumph registered at home last season.
Bryan Gil and Ricard Artero will miss this match with an injury, while Miguel Gutiérrez faces a late fitness test.
Betis, meanwhile, have lost one of their last 11 games across competitions. They are unbeaten in three La Liga away games, winning two. They have won six of their last seven games in the fixture, keeping four clean sheets.
Marc Roca is injured, while Ricardo Rodríguez was subbed off against Jagiellonia on Thursday and will miss this match. Diego Llorente and Chimy Avila are the other two absentees for boss Manuel Pellegrini.
Betis have a good recent away record and should make the most of Girona's poor form to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Girona 1-2 Real Betis
Girona vs Real Betis Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Betis to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes