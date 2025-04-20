Girona vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2025

Girona invite Real Betis to the Estadi Montilivi in La Liga on Monday. Betis are sixth in the standings with 48 points, 14 more than the 16th-placed hosts.

Ad

Girona are winless in nine league outings, losing six, suffering a third-straight loss last week with a 2-1 defeat at Osasuna. Girona conceded in each half before Yaser Asprilla bagged a consolation in stoppage time.

Betis, meanwhile, are winless in two league games this month, scoring in each outing. They suffered their first league defeat since February last week, a 2-1 loss at home to Villarreal. Aitor Ruibal gave them an early lead, but Thierno Barry equalised in the first half before Ayoze Pérez bagged the winner for Villarreal shortly after the break.

Ad

Trending

They drew 1-1 with Jagiellonia Białystok in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg. Cedric Bakambu scored in the 76th minute before Darko Churlinov equalised five minutes later, sealing a 3-1 aggregate win.

Girona vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have met 19 times across competitions, with Betis leading 13-3.

Girona are unbeaten in three meetings against Betis and drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in their campaign opener.

Betis are unbeaten in six away games, winning four.

Girona are winless in four home games, losing two..

Only Las Palmas (16) and Real Valladolid (23) have suffered more La Liga losses this season than Girona (15).

Ad

Girona vs Real Betis Prediction

Girona have lost their last three league games, conceding seven times and scoring twice. They have won just one of their last 13 meetings against the visitors, with that triumph registered at home last season.

Bryan Gil and Ricard Artero will miss this match with an injury, while Miguel Gutiérrez faces a late fitness test.

Betis, meanwhile, have lost one of their last 11 games across competitions. They are unbeaten in three La Liga away games, winning two. They have won six of their last seven games in the fixture, keeping four clean sheets.

Ad

Marc Roca is injured, while Ricardo Rodríguez was subbed off against Jagiellonia on Thursday and will miss this match. Diego Llorente and Chimy Avila are the other two absentees for boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Betis have a good recent away record and should make the most of Girona's poor form to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Girona 1-2 Real Betis

Girona vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Betis to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More